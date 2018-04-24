EPL: Frank Lampard backs Salah over Ronaldo, Messi for Ballon d'Or - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

EPL: Frank Lampard backs Salah over Ronaldo, Messi for Ballon d’Or – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
EPL: Frank Lampard backs Salah over Ronaldo, Messi for Ballon d'Or
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard has backed Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah over rivals, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi, for the Ballon d'Or following Salah's heroic performance for the Reds this season. Lampard believed the 25 …
Lionel Messi overtakes rival Ronaldo as best-paid footballer
Lionel Messi Reportedly Set to Earn More Than Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar in 2018
Frank Lampard backs Mohamed Salah to rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for Ballon d'Or
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!