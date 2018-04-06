EPL: Man City were offered Pogba in January, I said no – Guardiola - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

EPL: Man City were offered Pogba in January, I said no – Guardiola – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
EPL: Man City were offered Pogba in January, I said no – Guardiola
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has disclosed that the club was offered the chance to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the January transfer window. Guardiola told reporters on Friday, “I said no. We don't have the money to buy Pogba …
