EPL: Manchester United react to Ander Herrera spitting on Manchester City's badge - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

EPL: Manchester United react to Ander Herrera spitting on Manchester City’s badge – Daily Post Nigeria



Daily Post Nigeria EPL: Manchester United react to Ander Herrera spitting on Manchester City's badge

Daily Post Nigeria

Manchester United have reacted to claims that midfielder, Ander Herrera ,deliberately spat at Manchester City crest at half-time of their (United) 3-2 win over City on Saturday. Footage appears to show the Spanish midfielder spitting on City's badge as …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

