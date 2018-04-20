EPL: Moses strike gives Chelsea win at Burnley — Nigeria Today

EPL: Moses strike gives Chelsea win at Burnley

Nigerian Striker, Victor Moses, struck a 69th-minute winner for his Chelsea to give Antonio Conte’s side a 2-1 Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Thursday.

Chelsea had taken a 20th-minute lead through a Kevin Long own goal and was well in control of the game.

However, Burnley drew level when Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s low drive went in off Burnley striker Ashley Barnes.

But the Blues restored their lead when a cross from the left by Emerson reached Moses at the back post and he took his time before firing past Nick Pope.

The win moved fifth-placed Chelsea to within five points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The loss ended Burnley’s five-match winning streak.

