EPL: Moses strike gives Chelsea win at Burnley — Nigeria Today

EPL: Moses strike gives Chelsea win at Burnley
Nigerian professional footballer, Victor Moses, struck a 69th-minute winner for his Chelsea to give Antonio Conte’s side a 2-1 Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Thursday. Chelsea had taken a 20th-minute lead through a Kevin Long own goal and was well in control of the game. However, Burnley drew level when Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s low drive went in off Burnley striker Ashley Barnes.
