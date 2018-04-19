 EPL: Moses strike gives Chelsea win at Burnley — Nigeria Today
EPL: Moses strike gives Chelsea win at Burnley

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Nigerian professional footballer, Victor Moses, struck a 69th-minute winner for his Chelsea to give Antonio Conte’s side a 2-1 Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Thursday. Chelsea had taken a 20th-minute lead through a Kevin Long own goal and was well in control of the game. However, Burnley drew level when Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s low drive went in off Burnley striker Ashley Barnes.

