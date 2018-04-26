 EPL: Mourinho admits he didn't expect “instant success” at Manchester United - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EPL: Mourinho admits he didn’t expect “instant success” at Manchester United – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

EPL: Mourinho admits he didn't expect “instant success” at Manchester United
Daily Post Nigeria
Jose Mourinho has said he did not sign for Manchester United expecting “instant success”, but believes the team has enjoyed “evolution at almost every level” in his two seasons in charge at Old Trafford. Mourinho lifted the Community Shield, EFL Cup
Update on Jonny Evans' future as Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City chase starBirmingham Live
Arsene Wenger's record at Old TraffordEurosport.co.uk
Manchester United Vs. Arsenal: United out to Spoil Arsene Wenger's Farewell TourNewsweek
Sports Illustrated –Manchester Evening News –Yahoo Sports –The Independent
all 239 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.