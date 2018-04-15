EPL: Newcastle hit back to beat Arsenal — Nigeria Today

EPL: Newcastle hit back to beat Arsenal

Newcastle United virtually guaranteed their Premier League safety as they came from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 at a spring-like St James’ Park on Sunday. Alexandre Lacazette’s stretching volley gave Arsenal the lead in the 14th minute but Ayoze Perez clipped in Newcastle’s equaliser on the half hour mark. Newcastle were the better […]

