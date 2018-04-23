EPL: You have to 'respect' Mourinho to win Ballon d' Or – Ronaldinho tells Pogba - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

EPL: You have to ‘respect’ Mourinho to win Ballon d’ Or – Ronaldinho tells Pogba – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
EPL: You have to 'respect' Mourinho to win Ballon d' Or – Ronaldinho tells Pogba
Daily Post Nigeria
Ex-Brazilian attacking midfielder, Ronaldinho, has advised Manchester United star, Paul Pogba to 'respect' and 'learn' from manager, Jose Mourinho if he wants to win the Ballon d' Or. Ronaldinho said the French international, who has had strained …
I Have No Problem With Mourinho, Pogba Insists
Paul Pogba tries to play down transfer talk: 'For the time being, I am at Manchester United'
Man United's Paul Pogba: I have no problem with Jose Mourinho
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!