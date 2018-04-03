Epsy Campbell becomes First Black Female Vice President of Costa Rica — Nigeria Today

Epsy Campbell becomes First Black Female Vice President of Costa Rica

Although Carlos Alvarado was elected President in the Costa Rica elections, all eyes are on his running mate Epsy Campbell, who becomes the first black female person to be elected vice president in the country. According to Newsweek, Epsy Alejandra Campbell Barr is one of the founders of the Part ido Accion Cuidadana (PAC), and she joins the […]

The post Epsy Campbell becomes First Black Female Vice President of Costa Rica appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

