 Equities Market Gains 0.21% on Bargain Hunting - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Equities Market Gains 0.21% on Bargain Hunting – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Equities Market Gains 0.21% on Bargain Hunting
THISDAY Newspapers
WEEKLY REPORT. After commencing the second quarter with a decline the previous week, the nation's equities market recorded a growth last week as investors embarked on bargain hunting. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) had two
Blue-Chips' Sell-offs Drag Equities Market Down By 1.1%Independent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.