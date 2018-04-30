Equities market to ride on Q1'18 results this week - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Equities market to ride on Q1’18 results this week – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Equities market to ride on Q1'18 results this week
Vanguard
Closes positive last week. By Nkiruka Nnorom. CAPITAL market operators and investment bankers have projected that the equities market will record another positive close this week riding on the back of impressive first quarter 2018 (Q1'18) financial …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!