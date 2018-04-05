Equities set for rebound as bargain-hunting picks up - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Equities set for rebound as bargain-hunting picks up – The Nation Newspaper

Equities set for rebound as bargain-hunting picks up

The Nation Newspaper

Nigerian equities appeared set for a rebound in the next trading sessions as investors seemed to be shifting from profit-taking to bargain-hunting. Nigerian equities had traded in recent weeks largely on the downtrend, depressed by profit-taking …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

