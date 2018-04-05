 Equities set for rebound as bargain-hunting picks up - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Equities set for rebound as bargain-hunting picks up – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Equities set for rebound as bargain-hunting picks up
The Nation Newspaper
Nigerian equities appeared set for a rebound in the next trading sessions as investors seemed to be shifting from profit-taking to bargain-hunting. Nigerian equities had traded in recent weeks largely on the downtrend, depressed by profit-taking

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.