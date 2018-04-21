Eric Manny boss, Dilly, denies being arrested for attempted murder on Runtown — Nigeria Today

Eric Manny boss, Dilly, denies being arrested for attempted murder on Runtown

EricMany Entertainment owner and Dilly motors boss, Prince Okwudili Umenyiora, has denied reports that he was arrested by the police for attempted murder.

According to Linda Ikeji, Okwudili was arrested at a gym by policemen from Alagbon, Lagos state.

Dilly’s purported arrest was because he allegedly pulled a gun on singer Runtown and threatened to kill him.

Runtown was signed to EricMany in 2014 until the singer abruptly terminated the contract due to alleged breaches, threat to life and extortion.

Dilly, however, dismissed reports of his arrest when Pulse contacted him.

When asked if he was truly in police custody, he laughed and said “It is not true”.

In a previous interview with Pulse, Runtown had accused his former label boss of bullying, mental torture and rip off.

“…Before EricMany I already did the ‘Gallardo’ video on my own, I paid N4.5 million for the video, exclusive of the money I used to push the song. You all know much it takes to push a song in Africa. I also did ‘Successful’, on my own.

“The first video we did together was ‘Domot’, I noticed that when money started coming in from shows, I was having a lot bookings, and I noticed that the label started taking all the money. The contract stated that I get my percentage which is 35%, until when we recoup like half of what we invest in the career, then we will renegotiate the contract. I accepted and said let’s go ahead…”, Runtown partly said in the interview.

Runtown – real name Douglas Jack Agu – moved to Lagos from Enugu with Phyno in 2007.

Shortly after his arrival in Lagos, he started doing underground collaborations with artists like J-Martins and Timaya.

In 2008, he partnered with Phyno to form a record label called Penthauz during which he released his first two singles: ‘’Party Like It’s 1980′ and ‘Activity Pikin’.

He collaborated with Davido on his song ‘Gallardo’, which brought him more attention and subsequently a multi-million Naira record deal with EricMany – the partnership later went south.

The post Eric Manny boss, Dilly, denies being arrested for attempted murder on Runtown appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

