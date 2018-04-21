Eric Many Records Boss Arrested For Threatening To Kill Runtown — Nigeria Today

Eric Many Records Boss Arrested For Threatening To Kill Runtown

The battle between Eric Many Records owner, Prince Okwudili Umenyiora and his signed act, Runtown, has been in the news for a while. The latest report now is that the label owner has been arrested over threats to the life of Runtown.

According to LIB, Prince Okwudili Umenyiora was arrested this evening by the Police from Force CID, Alagbon, at the gym and taken to the station. He was arrested for threatening to kill Runtown with a gun.

According to the report, the label owner and boss of Dilly Motors has been charged with attempted murder. He was taken to Alagbon Police station where he wrote a statement regarding the allegation leveled against his person. He has since been released to return home after satisfying the conditions set by the police.

The video showing the police arrest him at the gym, has surfaced on the internet and it has gained a fair amount of traction mostly from fans who have followed the story of the battle between the businessman and Runtown.

Watch video below.

Source – 36ng

The post Eric Many Records Boss Arrested For Threatening To Kill Runtown appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

