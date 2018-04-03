Eric Many talks to Pulse on Runtown's time with record label - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Eric Many talks to Pulse on Runtown’s time with record label – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Eric Many talks to Pulse on Runtown's time with record label
Pulse Nigeria
A close source at Eric Many speaks to Pulse about their dealings with Runtown, and why they are in court. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 10:54; Joey Akan. Print; eMail · Runtown – Energy play. Runtown – Energy. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse …
Popular musician, Runtown, in fresh mess over fake sex tape leak
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!