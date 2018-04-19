Ernest Thompson, others to face prosecution - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today

Ernest Thompson, others to face prosecution – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
Ernest Thompson, others to face prosecution
Ghana Business News
The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has indicted four persons, including Mr Ernest Thompson, the former Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) for causing financial loss to the state in the Operating …
Ernest Thompson Flew 1st Class – SSNIT Boss Reveals
EX-SSNIT BOSS FOR COURT – Over $72m 'scam'
Indicted former SSNIT quartet yet to be charged – AG
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!