 Eskom supports president's green light for probe - Business Day — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Eskom supports president’s green light for probe – Business Day

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Business Day

Eskom supports president's green light for probe
Business Day
A proclamation of the Special Investigating Unit's probe into Eskom and Transnet has been published in the government gazette. Picture: ISTOCK. Eskom fully supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to order an investigation by the Special
Mark Lamberti resigns as Director of Eskom – Pravin GordhanPoliticsweb

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.