Espanyol Sack Manager Quique Sanchez Flores — Nigeria Today

Espanyol Sack Manager Quique Sanchez Flores
Quique Sanchez Flores has been sacked as head coach of Espanyol.
The Catalan club have lost four of their last five games and are nine points above the relegation zone in La Liga,they also have not scored a goal in five matches
Espanyol announced the decision on Friday, adding sports director Jordi Lardin has also been let go.
Sanchez Flores, a former manager of Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Watford, among other clubs, coached the Barcelona-based club for the past two seasons.
Reserve team coach David Gallego will take over for the remaining five rounds of the season, starting with a visit to Girona on Sunday
Espanyol are away to eighth-placed Girona on Sunday
