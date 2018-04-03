 SA property icon Pam Golding dies - Citizen — Nigeria Today
SA property icon Pam Golding dies – Citizen

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa


SA property icon Pam Golding dies
She was an inspiration to women across generations throughout the country and highly revered by her peers, the Golding family said. South African property icon and business woman, Pam Golding, died today at her Wittebomen home in Constantia, Cape Town
