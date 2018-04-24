Estate agent allegedly bolts with N450,000 — Nigeria Today

Estate agent allegedly bolts with N450,000

A 42-year-old estate agent, Michael Akinremi, who allegedly defrauded three accommodation seekers of N457, 000, was on Tuesday hauled up before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. Akinremi, who resides at No. 30, Olamco Bus Stop, Agege in Lagos, is facing a six-count charge bordering on false pretences and stealing.

