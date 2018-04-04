 Esu Bwari Reaffirms Commitment To Peaceful Coexistence — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Esu Bwari Reaffirms Commitment To Peaceful Coexistence

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Esu of Bwari, His Royal Highness (HRH) Ibrahim Yaro (JP), has assured residents of Bwari area council of his relentless effort to ensure peaceful coexistence among all tribes and religions. In his Easter message to newsmen, the Esu stated that he would always engage all the stakeholders on ideas that would bring about unity, love […]

The post Esu Bwari Reaffirms Commitment To Peaceful Coexistence appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.