Esu Bwari Reaffirms Commitment To Peaceful Coexistence — Nigeria Today

Esu Bwari Reaffirms Commitment To Peaceful Coexistence

Esu of Bwari, His Royal Highness (HRH) Ibrahim Yaro (JP), has assured residents of Bwari area council of his relentless effort to ensure peaceful coexistence among all tribes and religions. In his Easter message to newsmen, the Esu stated that he would always engage all the stakeholders on ideas that would bring about unity, love […]

The post Esu Bwari Reaffirms Commitment To Peaceful Coexistence appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

