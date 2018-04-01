Ethereum Developer Opens EIP to Discuss 'Bricking' Ethash ASIC Miners - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Developer Opens EIP to Discuss ‘Bricking’ Ethash ASIC Miners – Naija247news
|
Ethereum Developer Opens EIP to Discuss 'Bricking' Ethash ASIC Miners
An Ethereum developer has opened an Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) to discuss whether the community should modify its Ethash mining algorithm to maintain ASIC resistance. EIP 958, posted on GitHub by Ethereum core developer Piper Merriam, formally …
