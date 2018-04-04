Ethereum Price Forecast: Bloomberg Report Adds “FUD” to Crypto Prices — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Forecast: Bloomberg Report Adds “FUD” to Crypto Prices
Ethereum News Update
As Ethereum prices trended lower on Wednesday morning, my attention was drawn to a Bloomberg report claiming that cryptocurrency hedge funds are facing a “reckoning” in 2018.
Are they really?
The article says that nine hedge funds have already exited the market, while the rest are sustaining heavy losses. And according to an industry tracker, surviving funds have lost 23% of their total portfolios. (Source: “The Crypto Hedge-Fund Bubble Is Starting to Deflate,” Bloomberg, April 2, 2018.)
With these.
The post Ethereum Price Forecast: Bloomberg Report Adds “FUD” to Crypto Prices appeared first on Profit Confidential.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!