Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH Q1 Review Shows Odd Silver Lining — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH Q1 Review Shows Odd Silver Lining

Ethereum News Update

The first quarter of 2018 was historically bad for ETH prices, according to a recent CoinDesk report, but there’s a silver lining embedded in the data: namely, that ETH recovered from these types of slumps in the past.

For instance, Ethereum prices lost 40% in the fourth quarter of 2016. While that’s not as bad as the 48% it lost this past quarter, it’s still pretty significant. Investor sentiment was at rock-bottom levels. But then, ETH prices skyrocketed 527% over the next three months.

There’s an important lesson here.

Not all quarters will have triple-digit rallies. We should expect months of backsliding or sideways trading as.

