Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Back in Uptrend — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Back in Uptrend

Key Highlights

ETH price surged sharply and cleared the $480 resistance level against the US Dollar.

There is a major bullish trend line forming with support at $440 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair remains in an uptrend and it is likely to move above $495-500 for more gains in the near term.

Ethereum price is rising sharply against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD is now well above the $440 pivot level and eyes upsides above $500.

Ethereum Price Uptrend

Yesterday, we saw a decent start of an upside move above $425 in ETH price against the US Dollar. The price gained upside momentum and it succeeded in breaking a crucial pivot level at $440. It cleared the way for more gains and the price rocketed above the $480 level. It even pierced the $500 level and traded as high as $503.34. At the moment, the price is consolidating gains above the $480 level.

It recently declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $450 low to $503 high. However, the downside correction was limited by the $480-484 support area. Moreover, the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $450 low to $503 high acted as a support. It seems like there is a solid support forming above the $480 level. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support at $440 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Therefore, it seems like the price is placed nicely above $480 and is preparing for more upsides. A proper close above the $500 level could open the doors for further gains. If there is a downside correction from the current levels, the broken resistances at $480 and $440 are likely to provide supports.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is placed nicely in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is currently near the 70 level.

Major Support Level – $480

Major Resistance Level – $500

Charts courtesy – Trading View

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Back in Uptrend appeared first on NewsBTC.

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC.

