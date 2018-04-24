Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Buyers in Control — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Buyers in Control

Key Highlights

ETH price is trading in a bullish zone above the $630 support zone against the US Dollar.

There are two important bullish trend lines forming with support at $640 and $635 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair is eyeing more gains in the short term above the $675 resistance level.

Ethereum price surged higher against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD is now well above $640 and it looks set to extend gains above the $675 and $680 levels.

Ethereum Price Trend

There was a solid upside move from the $585 swing low in ETH price against the US Dollar. The price broke the $600 level and settled above the same. It also cleared the $640 and $650 resistance levels, and traded as high as $674.73. At the moment, the price is positioned nicely above the $630 pivot level and is eyeing more gains above the recent high.

On the downside, an initial support is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $617.66 low to $674.73 high. More importantly, there are two important bullish trend lines forming with support at $640 and $635 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The first trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $617.66 low to $674.73 high. Thus, if the price corrects lower, it will most likely find buyers near the $640 and $635 levels. Additionally, the $630 pivot level is also a strong support.

Looking at the chart, it seems like the price may continue to grind higher above $675. The next resistance above $675 is near the $690 level. A push above the stated $690 level could clear the path for more gains above $700 in the near term.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is placed nicely with positive signs in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is currently near the overbought levels.

Major Support Level – $640

Major Resistance Level – $690

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Buyers in Control appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

