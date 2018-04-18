Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Hold Key Support — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Hold Key Support

Key Highlights

ETH price is trading above a key support near the $502 level against the US Dollar.

Yesterday’s highlighted crucial bullish trend line with support at $502 is intact on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

There was a false downside break recently, but the pair recovered back above $500.

Ethereum price stayed in a positive zone against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD must move above the $524 level to extend gains in the near term.

Ethereum Price Support

Yesterday, we discussed about a few key supports near $500 in ETH price against the US Dollar. The price moved down recently and broke the $490 level. However, it seems like it was a false break since the price moved back above $500. A low was formed at $487 and the price moved above the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $524 high to $487 low.

More importantly, yesterday’s highlighted crucial bullish trend line with support at $502 is intact on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is currently trading above the trend line support at $502 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It seems like the pair is well supported above the $485-500 zone. On the upside, it is facing a few key hurdles near the $425 level. An initial resistance is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $524 high to $487 low. However, a break above the recent high at $424 is needed for buyers to gain control in the near term.

Looking at the chart, it looks like the price is trading in a range above $500. Having said that a daily close below $500 could be significant and it could put a lot of pressure on buyers.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is currently placed in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is now well below the 50 level with a negative angle.

Major Support Level – $502

Major Resistance Level – $524

