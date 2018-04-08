Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Could Recover Further — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Could Recover Further

Key Highlights

ETH price formed a low near the $360 level and started an upside move against the US Dollar.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $370 on the 4-hours chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair may continue to move higher towards the $440 level as long as it is above $370.

Ethereum price is slightly recovering against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD may recover further if it succeeds in gaining pace above $415.

Ethereum Price Trend

This past week was very heavy since ETH price traded lower towards the $350 level against the US Dollar. The price traded as low as $360 and later it started trading in a range. It consolidated above the $350 level with several rejections from the $360 level. Finally, there was an upside move and the price succeeded in gaining momentum above the $370 level.

During the upside, there a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $370 on the 4-hours chart of ETH/USD. The pair traded above the $382 resistance as well, which is a positive sign. The current price action is positive and it seems like the price may move towards $400 and $410. The next major resistance is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $595 high to $360 low. Above the $415 level, the 100 simple moving average (4-hours) is at $440 level to prevent gains.

The most important hurdle is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $595 high to $360 low at $477. On the downside, the price must hold the broken resistance at $370 to remain in a positive zone. A break below $370 and $360 supports could ignite further declines.

4-hours MACD – The MACD is now back in the bullish zone.

4-hours RSI – The RSI is currently just above the 55 level.

Major Support Level – $360

Major Resistance Level – $415

Charts courtesy – Trading View

The post Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Could Recover Further appeared first on NewsBTC.

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

