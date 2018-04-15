 Ethiopian Bible quiz contestant approved for aliya - The Jerusalem Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ethiopian Bible quiz contestant approved for aliya – The Jerusalem Post

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Jerusalem Post

Ethiopian Bible quiz contestant approved for aliya
The Jerusalem Post
Sintayehu (right) with two other finalists from his community. (photo credit: THE STRUGGLE FOR ETHIOPIAN ALIYAH). Sintayehu Shifaraw, the first ever Ethiopian contestant in the International Bible Contest, will be granted permission to immigrate to
Ethiopian Jew participating in Bible Quiz gets Israeli residencyThe Times of Israel
Jewish teen from Ethiopia competing in Bible Quiz in Israel will be allowed to stay as residentJewish Telegraphic Agency

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.