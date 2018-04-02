Ethiopia's new prime minister sworn in this morning: What change can he bring? - New Business Ethiopia — Nigeria Today

Ethiopia’s new prime minister sworn in this morning: What change can he bring? – New Business Ethiopia
|
Daily Sabah
|
Ethiopia's new prime minister sworn in this morning: What change can he bring?
New Business Ethiopia
By Adualem Sisay Gessesse – Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) sworn in this morning. “We need to clean ourselves from revenge, hate and racism,” Prime Minister Abiy said, indicating that the people of Ethiopia have already made enough …
Ethiopia: New prime minister takes oath of office
Ethiopia's Abiy strikes conciliatory tone in swearing-in speech
Abiy Ahmed Named Ethiopia's New Prime Minister
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!