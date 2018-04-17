Etihad Airways, EgyptAir to expand codeshare - ATWOnline — Nigeria Today

Etihad Airways, EgyptAir to expand codeshare – ATWOnline
|
ATWOnline
|
Etihad Airways, EgyptAir to expand codeshare
ATWOnline
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and EgyptAir have expanded their codeshare partnership to cover more destinations in Africa, North Asia and Australia, starting May 2. The initial agreement was launched March 1, 2017. Under the second phase of the …
