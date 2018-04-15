EU financier eyes Africa - The Standard — Nigeria Today

EU financier eyes Africa – The Standard
EU financier eyes Africa
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is eyeing expansion into sub-Saharan Africa and new parts of the Middle East in the coming years that could raise its lending by as much as a third, its president told Reuters. Set up in 1991 to …
