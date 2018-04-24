EU seeks to join U.S.-China steel dispute at WTO — Nigeria Today

EU seeks to join U.S.-China steel dispute at WTO

European Union asked on Monday to join a dispute brought by China to the World Trade Organisation over United States import tariffs on steel and aluminum, just over a week before U.S. decides whether they should apply to Europe. The U.S. administration has set duties of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent […]

