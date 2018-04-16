EU supports Albino Foundation with N70m — Nigeria Today

EU supports Albino Foundation with N70m

Jake Albino Foundation on Monday said it had received155, 838 euros (about N70 million) from the European Union for baseline survey on the condition of People with Albinism (PWAs) in Nigeria. Founder of the Foundation, Mr Jake Epelle, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the fund was also to provide policy and legal reform to improve the condition of PWAs. He said that the money would also be used to pursue production of sun-protection creams for PWAs, using local and natural products.

