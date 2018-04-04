Europa League: Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi at war — Nigeria Today

Europa League: Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi at war

The first leg at the Emirates on Thursday will pitch Super Eagles teammates Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi against each other. Musa was instrumental in the Red Army making it to the last eight as he scored one of the goals in France that helped them beat Lyon.

As for Iwobi, he has been a bit-part player of the Arsenal campaign and he was even an unused substitute over the weekend when the Gunners mauled Stoke City 3-0.

Indeed, today’s game is of high importance to CSKA and Arsenal especially as this is their only chance of a silverware this season and by extension return to the Champions League next season.

