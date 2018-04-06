 Europa League: Arsenal, Atletico close in on semis — Nigeria Today
Europa League: Arsenal, Atletico close in on semis

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal took a big step towards reaching the Europa League semi-finals after a 4-1 rout of CSKA Moscow and Atletico Madrid did the same with a 2-0 home win over Sporting Lisbon on Thursday. Lazio also stayed on course to progress after an action-packed 4-2 home win over Salzburg in their quarter-final first leg and […]

