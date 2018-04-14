 Europa League: Diego Costa to miss Arsenal semi-final clash - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Europa League: Diego Costa to miss Arsenal semi-final clash – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Europa League: Diego Costa to miss Arsenal semi-final clash
Daily Post Nigeria
Atletico Madrid striker, Diego Costa, could miss the first leg of their Europa League semi-final fixture against Arsenal because of an injury to his left hamstring. The LaLiga club say the injury was diagnosed after exams on Friday. Costa was taken off
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Le Saux offers DAMNING verdict of Gunners' semi-final hopesExpress.co.uk
Arsenal have 'good chance' of winning Europa League – if they overcome one situationDaily Star
Guillem Balague predicts Arsenal v Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-finalsThe Sport Review
Evening Standard –Pain In The Arsenal –ESPN (blog) –The Straits Times
all 193 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.