Europa League semis: Arsenal v Atletico, Marseille v Salzburg — Nigeria Today

Europa League semis: Arsenal v Atletico, Marseille v Salzburg

Nyon, Switzerland | AFP | Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League while Marseille will play Austria’s FC Salzburg.

Arsene Wenger’s side will play the first leg at home against Atletico, who are favourites to win the competition for the third time.

The first legs will take place on April 26 with the second on May 3.

The official result of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League semi-final draw! Who are you backing to go all the way? #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/PwwONjqyWn — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 13, 2018

Arsenal reached the last four after surviving a scare against CSKA Moscow in Thursday’s quarter-final second leg in the Russian capital.

Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey both scored late in the game for Arsenal to calm nerves after CSKA had raced into a 2-0 lead on the night. The London side won 6-3 on aggregate.

Marseille overcame a first-leg deficit to beat German side Leipzig 5-3 over two legs in their quarter-final, while 1994 finalists Salzburg produced the shock result of the night by defeating Italian side Lazio 4-1 at home to win 6-5 on aggregate.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Europa League semis: Arsenal v Atletico, Marseille v Salzburg appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

