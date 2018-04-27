Europa League: Simeone could be banned for final after UEFA charge - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Europa League: Simeone could be banned for final after UEFA charge – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Europa League: Simeone could be banned for final after UEFA charge
Daily Post Nigeria
Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, is facing a touchline ban if they qualify for the Europa League final, after he was sent off against Arsenal on Thursday. Simeone was dismissed for protesting Sime Vrsaljko's red card after only 10 minutes. UEFA …
Jan Oblak's brilliance highlights Arsenal's need to upgrade at goalkeeper this summer
Soft underbelly haunts Arsenal again
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal have clear objective v Atletico Madrid after Europa League draw
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!