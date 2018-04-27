 Europa League: Simeone could be banned for final after UEFA charge - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Europa League: Simeone could be banned for final after UEFA charge – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Europa League: Simeone could be banned for final after UEFA charge
Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, is facing a touchline ban if they qualify for the Europa League final, after he was sent off against Arsenal on Thursday. Simeone was dismissed for protesting Sime Vrsaljko's red card after only 10 minutes. UEFA
