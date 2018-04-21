Europa League Trophy Recoverd In Mexico After It Was Stolen — Nigeria Today

Europa League Trophy Recoverd In Mexico After It Was Stolen

Authorities in Mexico say the Europa League trophy has been recovered after it was briefly stolen in the central city of Leon.

The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office said on Twitter that the trophy was reported stolen from a vehicle that was transporting it after an unspecified event in the city.

The office posted a photo of the silver cup nestled in a cloth-lined case.

It did not immediately provide more details on Friday.

#PGJEInforma Que a través de elementos de la @AIC_Guanajuato es recuperada la copa @EuropaLeague tras recibir la denuncia que había sido robada del vehículo que la trasladaba posterior a un evento en @municipio_leon. pic.twitter.com/TF8sKjVRAe — PGJE (@PGJEGUANAJUATO) April 20, 2018

The Europa League is currently in the semi-final stage of the competition, with Marseille set to face Red Bull Salzburg and Arsenal squaring off with Atletico Madrid.

The incident drew parallels with the famous theft of the World Cup trophy in central London in March 1966. The Jules Rimet trophy was taken from a stamp exhibition in Westminster, and later found under a hedge in south London by Pickles, a collie who became part of football folklore

The post Europa League Trophy Recoverd In Mexico After It Was Stolen appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

