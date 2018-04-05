 Europa: Musa, Iwobi In Action As Arsenal Spank CSKA Moscow; Atletico, Lazio Win - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Europa: Musa, Iwobi In Action As Arsenal Spank CSKA Moscow; Atletico, Lazio Win – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Europa: Musa, Iwobi In Action As Arsenal Spank CSKA Moscow; Atletico, Lazio Win
Complete Sports Nigeria
Arsenal moved a step closer to securing a place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League after securing a comfortable 4-1 win against Russian club CSKA Moscow in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Aaron
Europa League: Iwobi in action as Arsenal down CSKA MoscowPremium Times

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.