Europa: Musa, Iwobi In Action As Arsenal Spank CSKA Moscow; Atletico, Lazio Win - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Europa: Musa, Iwobi In Action As Arsenal Spank CSKA Moscow; Atletico, Lazio Win
Arsenal moved a step closer to securing a place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League after securing a comfortable 4-1 win against Russian club CSKA Moscow in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Aaron …
Europa League: Iwobi in action as Arsenal down CSKA Moscow
