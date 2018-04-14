Europe beckons for Burnley after overseeing Leicester - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Europe beckons for Burnley after overseeing Leicester – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Europe beckons for Burnley after overseeing Leicester
The point is arriving where Burnley's supporters will have to start making plans for European trips in July. Sean Dyche's side look increasingly likely to be in next season's Europa League. Seventh place is likely to be enough to secure a place in the …
Premier League – Burnley vs Leicester, Swansea vs Everton and more: as it happened
Burnley 2-1 Leicester City – Premier League live: Vardy goal, Wood and Long score, Schmeichel injury
Kevin Long goal helps Burnley stay in the hunt for European spot
