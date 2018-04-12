 European Commission may slap Google with a serious fine over Android — Nigeria Today
European Commission may slap Google with a serious fine over Android

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Sources close to the European Commission claim Google will likely face a multi-billion dollar fine regarding Android’s dominance in the smartphone market along with a few “suggestions” to keep the company out of hot water.

