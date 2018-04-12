European Commission may slap Google with a serious fine over Android — Nigeria Today

European Commission may slap Google with a serious fine over Android
Sources close to the European Commission claim Google will likely face a multi-billion dollar fine regarding Android’s dominance in the smartphone market along with a few “suggestions” to keep the company out of hot water.
The post European Commission may slap Google with a serious fine over Android appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!