 Europol Nabs 11 in Crypto Drug Money Laundering Case — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Europol Nabs 11 in Crypto Drug Money Laundering Case

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Europol has shut down an alleged drug trafficking operation that used cryptocurrencies to launder money from Spain to Colombia.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.