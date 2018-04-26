Eurpopa League: Arsenal Squander One-Man Advantage, Draw Atletico Madrid — Nigeria Today

Eurpopa League: Arsenal Squander One-Man Advantage, Draw Atletico Madrid

Arsenal failed to capitalise on a one-man advantage over Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday, drawing 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Diego Simeone’s side had deployed their characteristic hard-tackling football style, and Croatian defender Šime Vrsaljko picked up two yellow cards within the first ten minutes of the game […]

The post Eurpopa League: Arsenal Squander One-Man Advantage, Draw Atletico Madrid appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

