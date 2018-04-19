Evans Arrest: 45 Offiicers recieves reward barely a year after — Nigeria Today

Evans Arrest: 45 Offiicers recieves reward barely a year after

About Forty-Five police officer, who participated in the successful arrest of the Notorious Kidnapper identified as Evans have been rewarded with special promotions, by The Police Service Commission (PSC).

This development came barely a year after Evans was arrested in Lagos alongside over 20 suspected members of his gang.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, a spokesperson for the PSC, said the promotions were ratified today at a plenary presided over by Mike Okiro, chairman of the commission. Thirteen of the officers were promoted in acting capacity because they weren’t eligible for substantive promotion, the PSC said.

The statement reads in full:

The Police Service Commission has approved special promotion of forty five police officers and acting appointments for another 13 officers who played major roles in the arrest of Chukwudumuje Onuoamadike, aka Evans, a notorious kidnapper and 21 Members of his gang.

The Commission took the decision today, Thursday, April 19th, 2018, at its 27th Plenary Meeting which began in Abuja on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 and presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, Sir Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police.

The promotion and acting appointments were based on the superlative performance of the officers in the arrest of the deadly gang who terrorized Nigerians. The officers are of the Intelligence Response Team, (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Technical Intelligence Unit under the direct supervision and coordination of the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters Abuja.

The promotion and acting appointments were also necessitated by the need to match rank with schedules of duty either being performed or to be performed by the officers and for their acts of gallantry and courage exhibited in the course of duty.

Dr. Okiro said the new ranks would greatly motivate the Officers for improved performance.

The Forty five officers promoted included DCP Habu A. Sani, the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, who however, has been directed to appear before the Commission tomorrow, Friday, April 20th 2018 for an interactive session in line with the Commission’s policy for officers transiting to the rank of Commissioner.

Others are two Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, one Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent, sixteen Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendent and twenty four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents. One Assistant Superintendent was appointed acting Deputy Superintendent while twelve Inspectors were also appointed acting Assistant Superintendents.

The acting appointments were approved for officers who were not due for promotion.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

