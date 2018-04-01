 Everton Consider Move for Shakhtar Donetsk Manager As Ukraine Side Prepare New Contract - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Everton Consider Move for Shakhtar Donetsk Manager As Ukraine Side Prepare New Contract – Sports Illustrated

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Illustrated

Everton Consider Move for Shakhtar Donetsk Manager As Ukraine Side Prepare New Contract
Sports Illustrated
Everton are considering an attempt to lure Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca to Goodison Park, but may be put off by Portuguese boss' financial demands. The Toffees are considering the future of Sam Allardyce, who arrived at the club in November
Kayode On Target On Shakhtar Donetsk DebutComplete Sports Nigeria
Everton 'face costly battle with Shakhtar Donetsk for Paulo Fonseca'Sports Mole
Kayode Olanrewaju on target in first Shakhtar Donetsk appearanceSportlineng (press release) (blog)
FootballFanCast.com –SCORE NIGERIA (blog) –City Watch (blog) –Fcnaija
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.