Everton forward Onyekuru desperate to prove fitness for Nigeria - Tribal Football — Nigeria Today

Everton forward Onyekuru desperate to prove fitness for Nigeria – Tribal Football
|
Tribal Football
|
Everton forward Onyekuru desperate to prove fitness for Nigeria
Tribal Football
The forward, on loan at Anderlecht, has recently returned from a long-term knee injury, which he suffered three days before Christmas. The setback severely dented his progress, but Onyekuru believes he has a chance of making the Super Eagles squad for …
Gernot Rohr and the Super Eagles' striker conundrum
Anderlecht's Onyekuru eager to prove fitness ahead of World Cup
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!