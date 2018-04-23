Everton verdict - "Excellent" or uninspired? Differences of opinion reign at Goodison - Liverpool Echo — Nigeria Today

Everton verdict – “Excellent” or uninspired? Differences of opinion reign at Goodison – Liverpool Echo
|
Liverpool Echo
|
Everton verdict – "Excellent" or uninspired? Differences of opinion reign at Goodison
Liverpool Echo
A win by any means necessary, with blood splattered commitment and with the added bonus of a clean sheet. The brief was simple: It didn't have to be pretty but it had to get the job done. And against Newcastle United at Goodison, on a night starved of …
Everton 1-0 Newcastle: Revered Rafa, unloved Allardyce and Slimani starts – 5 things we learned
Theo Walcott fires winner to offer Everton some respite and bring Newcastle's purple patch to an end
Theo Walcott goal lifts Everton to eighth in the table
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!