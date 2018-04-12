Every tax defaulter will be punished henceforth, FIRS blows hot — Nigeria Today

Every tax defaulter will be punished henceforth, FIRS blows hot

The Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS says henceforth, every tax defaulter will get the lawful treatment they deserve.

Babatunde Fowler FIRS boss while on a courtesy visit to the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC in Abuja yesterday said a joint body of both institutions will as matters of urgency go after individuals and organizations who do not comply with tax payments.

While calling on taxpayers to take advantage of the Federal Government’s Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) to offset their tax burdens, he reiterated the agency’s resolve to go after defaulters.

“There are some issues of non-remittance of withholding tax, Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax.

“The EFCC has shown support before. When tax defaulters are invited to your office (EFCC), we see result. I don’t know how you do it but we see result.

“Recently, two banks came forward to comply on their own. I think that they must have heard words. We want joint assistance with EFCC, especially now that VAIDS is over, to make sure that all tax defaulters get the lawful treatment.

“I want to let every taxable person in Nigeria know that we are ready to deploy all powers within our disposal to ensure that every tax defaulter is punished according to the law,” he said.

